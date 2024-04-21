US Set To Sanction Israeli Army Unit In West Bank; Netanyahu Calls It 'Moral Low'

Netzah Yehuda, also known as “Judea Forever,” is a special unit for ultra-Orthodox Jewish soldiers, aimed at integrating a segment of the population that typically doesn’t serve in the military.

It came as Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 18 people, including 14 children. Among the casualties were a man, his wife, and their 3-year-old child; the woman, pregnant, managed to save the baby, according to the nearby Kuwaiti Hospital.

Israel has carried out near-daily air raids on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has sought refuge.

