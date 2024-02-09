Unrest in Beirut: Retired Soldiers Demand Better Pay Amid Economic Turmoil | See In Pics

A Lebanese soldier helps his retired comrade after inhaling tear gas during a protest demanding better pay in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse dozens of protesters, mainly retired soldiers, who tried to break through the fence leading to the government headquarters in downtown Beirut amid widespread anger over the harsh economic conditions in the country.
A retired army soldier throws back a tear gas canister toward riot police officers during a protest demanding better pay in Beirut, Lebanon.
A retired Lebanese soldier, right, removes barbed-wire barrier in order to advance towards the government building during a protest demanding better pay, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A retired Lebanese soldier shouts slogans during a protest demanding better pay, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A riot police officer reacts as he is covered by the tear gas smoke during a protest for the retired soldiers who demanding better pay, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A retired soldier holds the Lebanese flag, as he takes cover after clashing with the riot police during a protest demanding better pay, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A retired Lebanese soldier removes a barrier in order to advance towards the government building during a protest demanding better pay, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Lebanese soldiers, fires tear gas against his retired comrades during a protest demanding better pay, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A retired army soldier throws back a tear gas canister towards riot police during a protest demanding better pay, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A Lebanese soldier, left, gives a gas mask to his retired comrade to breath after inhaling tear gas, during a protest demanding better pay, in Beirut, Lebanon.