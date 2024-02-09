International

Unrest in Beirut: Retired Soldiers Demand Better Pay Amid Economic Turmoil | See In Pics

Streets of Beirut have been hit by protests by retired soldiers over their demand for better pay amid Lebanon's economic crisis. Tear gas filled the air as clashes erupted between demonstrators and riot police. Demonstrators, comprising mainly retired soldiers, tried to break through the fence leading to the government headquarters in downtown Beirut.