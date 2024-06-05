UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028

The UN weather agency is predicting an 80 per cent chance that average global temperatures will surpass the 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) target laid out in the landmark Paris climate accord within the next five years.
The World Meteorological Organisation said Wednesday that the global mean near-surface temperature for each year from 2024 to 2028 is expected to range between 1.1 and 1.9 degrees Celsius hotter than at the start of the industrial era.
It also estimated that there's nearly a one-in-two chance — 47 per cent — that the average global temperatures over that entire five-year span could top 1.5 C, an increase from just under a one-in-three chance projected for the 2023-2027 span.
The report was cited in a sweeping speech about the threat of climate change by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to mark World Environment Day.