International

UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028

It also estimated that there's nearly a one-in-two chance — 47 per cent — that the average global temperatures over that entire five-year span could top 1.5 C.

AP
A woman is silhouetted against the setting sun in the Midwest in Kansas City | Photo: AP
info_icon

The UN weather agency is predicting an 80 per cent chance that average global temperatures will surpass the 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) target laid out in the landmark Paris climate accord within the next five years.

The World Meteorological Organisation said Wednesday that the global mean near-surface temperature for each year from 2024 to 2028 is expected to range between 1.1 and 1.9 degrees Celsius hotter than at the start of the industrial era.

Representative image - null
Climate Change to Decrease Global Income, New Report Warns

BY Outlook International Desk

It also estimated that there's nearly a one-in-two chance — 47 per cent — that the average global temperatures over that entire five-year span could top 1.5 C, an increase from just under a one-in-three chance projected for the 2023-2027 span.

The report was cited in a sweeping speech about the threat of climate change by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to mark World Environment Day.

Artworks of Delhi-based artist Roy Thomas - null
If Art Could Raise An Alarm For Climate Change

BY Sharmita Kar

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  2. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  3. ‘INDIA-bloc’ Deliberates Over Govt Formation In Delhi, Congress Chief Kharge Welcomes Partners For Fighting Resolutely
  4. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
  5. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. Hailey Bieber Flaunts Baby Bump In Mirror Selfie, Looks All Prepared To Become A Mother
  2. Gotham TV Awards: Quirky Celebrations Caught On Camera – View Pics
  3. Sofia Vergara's 'Cellulite' Got Her Conscious While Filming Intimate Scenes For 'Griselda'
  4. Sumukhi Suresh Is Happy To Challenge Beauty Norms, Disrupt Usual Beauty Standards
  5. On World Environment Day, Allu Arjun Urges Fans To Make The Planet A 'Better Place Together'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  2. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik Pandya Dismisses Lorcan Tucker, Ireland Three Down In NY
  3. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rahul Dravid All Set To Bid Adieu To India Coaching Role Post WC Duty
  4. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'All-Rounder' Shivam Dube Makes WC Debut
World News
  1. Sunita Williams-led NASA Mission In Boeing Starliner Lifts Off
  2. Jennifer Aniston’s Floral Wrap Dress Is Our Absolute Favorite
  3. Over 1 Million Palestinians Could Experience Highest Level Of Hunger By Mid-July, Warn UN Agencies
  4. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  5. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results LIVE: PM Modi Formally Elected As NDA Leader; Kharge Says INDIA Bloc 'Welcomes Parties Which...'