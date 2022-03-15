Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Ukraine War: British-American Journalist Injured Near Kyiv

Benjamin Hall was injured near Kyiv and was hospitalised following the injuries.

Benjamin Hall in Israel, reporting Israel-Gaza conflict Benjamin Hall's Instagram account

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:53 pm

British-American journalist Benjamin Hall has been injured near the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv while reporting the Russian invasion of the country. He has been hospitalised following the injuries, according to his employer Fox News.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalised and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,” said Suzanne Scott in a statement, the chief executive officer of Fox News. 

Hall has been seriously injured and is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit, according to reports quoting Irina Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general.

Hall began his career as a war correspondent and covered conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, including the rise of terrorist group ISIS. He is the author of the book Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise Of A Terrorist Army, published in 2015.  

Hall had been the State Department correspondent for Fox prior to his assignment in Ukraine.

Before joining Fox in 2015, Hall had contributed to organisations such as The New York Times, The Sunday Times of London, Vice, and Esquire, from conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa.  

The news of Hall’s hospitalisation came within days of the death of award-winning American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, who was covering the refugee crisis in the country for Time magazine. Another journalist, Juan Arredond, was injured. 

Earlier this month, a team of Sky News journalists was ambushed and attacked by Russian fighters near Kyiv. Multiple members of the team were shot in the attack. 

