Ukraine Has Won The Perception War But Russians Still Believe What Kremlin Dictates

Russian troops may have laid siege to several cities in Ukraine, but in the international perception war, which is a vital part of modern warfare, Ukraine has won hands down.

It does not matter if you are winning or losing, but what is the message going out to the world. No one remembers now what led to the war, but the death and devastation let loose by bombings and constant booming of artillery fire on television channels across the world tell their own story.

President Vladimir Putin may not really care how the rest of the world perceives Russian action, but it is important for the Kremlin that the domestic audience get the right picture. The US and European nations hope that by giving the people of Russia their version of events and the damage the army is inflicting to civilians, may turn citizens against President Putin and their government. Domestic opposition to the war can damage Putin’s reputation and lead people to question his justification for the military operation.

The ultimate aim of the US and its allies is to remove Putin from power through a popular people’s revolution. It has been done in the past in former Eastern bloc nations. But people have to be disillusioned in large enough numbers before such an attempt can be successful. The sanctions imposed by the US will damage Russia’s economy and the situation will turn grim in a couple of months.

Russia’s domestic channels are giving their version of the ``special military operations’’ being carried out by Russia. The Kremlin does not approve of the world war. Here Russia is not an aggressor. The army is going in to protect Ukraine’s citizens, especially the Russian-speaking parts of the country. Pictures of Russian soldiers handing out food parcels to civilians and being welcomed by them is the story on Russian television and the rest of the media. The narrative in Moscow is of the Russian army as a liberating force. Many Russians, especially the older generation buy the story. However, the tech-savvy younger lot are much more aware of facts. But many citizens believe that Putin is doing this to safeguard Russia’s security.

Yet, in today’s inter-connected world it is difficult to blot out the reality, especially among sections of the people who are tuned to the foreign channels. Protests against the war have been reported from several Russian cities, including St Petersburg the bastion of Vladimir Putin, and several of his inner circle. Despite the propaganda rampant in most media outlets in Russia, opposition to the war is growing. It will be even more when the sanctions-hit home. The Russian rouble has already collapsed and long lines outside banks and ATMs are reported.

In a viral video circulate last week, the staff of a Russian channel Dozhd refused to go by Putin’s diktats. The staff of the television station could be heard saying ``no war’’ as all of the journalists and technical staff walked out rather than promote the wrong narrative. The channel then played the ‘Swan Lake’ ballet video, which holds a special significance as it was telecasted on state-run channels in Russia when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Soon after the Russian army walked into Ukraine, the EU, US and Canada blocked the RT the pro-Putin television channel. All media platforms airing RT have been asked to stop. Luxembourg and France, which provided the RT feed to Sky, Freesat and Freeview, have since discontinued their service. RT said, "the facade of free press in Europe has finally crumbled". RT channel in India is also now not available, thanks to some technical problems connected to beaming rights.

Moscow has now hit back hard. Major American and western journalists stationed in Russia are being pulled out after a new law was enacted against those Kremlin believes is reporting ``fake’’ news. Reporters can be thrown into prison for news that Russia does not want its people to know.

Russia has also stopped western television channels and access to digital platforms. According to the BBC its website has been restricted in Russia, after it brought back its shortwave radio service in Ukraine and Russia. BBC is hoping to circumvent the ban by authorities and asked Russian-users to try through alternatives like the Tor browser and the Pisphon app.

BBC has slammed the Kremlin with its Director-General Tim Davies, accusing the government of trying to ``criminalise the process of independent journalism.’’

Responding to the legislation passed by the Russian authorities, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: "It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development.

"Our BBC News service in Russian will continue to operate from outside Russia.

"The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs. I'd like to pay tribute to all of them, for their bravery, determination and professionalism.

"We remain committed to making accurate, independent information available to audiences around the world, including the millions of Russians who use our news services. Our journalists in Ukraine and around the world will continue to report on the invasion of Ukraine."