Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ukraine Governor Warns Over Nitric Acid Tank Leakage

Ukraine's Luhansk region Governor urged residents to stay inside and prepare wet face masks after a Russian strike hit a tank containing nitric acid.

Ukraine Governor Warns Over Nitric Acid Tank Leakage
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 5:48 pm

The governor of eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region on Tuesday urged residents to stay inside, shut windows and doors and prepare wet face masks after a Russian strike hit a tank containing nitric acid.

Serhiy Haidai said on the messaging app Telegram that the incident occurred near the city of Rubizhne, which the Ukrainian military said the Russians had been trying to take over. He didn't specify what area the warning applied to.

Haidai warned that nitric acid “is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed and in contact with skin and mucous membranes”.

Related stories

Ukraine War: Missing Photojournalist Found Dead Near Kyiv

Effect Of Russia-Ukraine War: Globalisation, As We Know It, May Not Continue, says Chief Economic Advisor

US Holds Russia Responsible For Ukraine War, Says Its Aggression Has Left Millions Homeless

The Russian military has not commented on the claim, and it could not be verified independently.
 

Tags

International Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine Tensions Nitric Acid Leakage Luhansk Rubizhne Ukrainian Military Poisonous Gas Ukraine War
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain

Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain

IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals Eye Third Straight Win, Face Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals Eye Third Straight Win, Face Royal Challengers Bangalore