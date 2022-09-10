Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Takes Oath Of Loyalty To King Charles III

Liz Truss was appointed the Prime Minister of UK on Tuesday by late Queen Elizabeth II two days before her death. King Charles III has succeeded the late Queen as the British monarch.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss with King Charles III
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss with King Charles III Twitter/The Royal Family

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 6:19 pm

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge he will "bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors", followed by the longest-serving lawmakers and Truss.

Charles III was proclaimed as the King of the United Kingdom on Saturday. He is succeeding his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. She was 96 and ruled for over 70 years, the longest for any British monarch. 

All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the British monarch after they are elected. Making a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish.

Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the Queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday session so that lawmakers can pay tribute to the late monarch. 

Truss on Friday held her first audience with Charles as King. 

"This afternoon, The King held an Audience at Buckingham Palace with the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Liz Truss MP," said the Royal Family on Twitter.

(With AP inputs)

