UAE Foreign Minister Visits India Pavillion, Condoles Death Of 2 Indians In Drone Attack

Two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured on Monday in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels.

UAE Foreign Minister Visits Indian Pavillion after the Drone Attack on Monday - Representational Image

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 9:22 pm

Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the India Pavilion at the Dubai 2020 Expo on Wednesday and expressed condolences over the death of two Indians in a drone attack in the Gulf country.


 Two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured on Monday in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels.


 "HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Min of Foreign Affairs and Intl Coop visited IndiaPavilion @expo2020dubai. He was received by CG Dr. Aman Puri. @ABZayed conveyed his condolences on the sad demise of 2 Indian nationals in the recent terror attack in Abu Dhabi," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a tweet.

 Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, who welcomed the foreign minister, tweeted that he was deeply honoured by his visit to India Pavilion.


 "Your visit is very reassuring for the 3.4 million Indian community in the UAE" and "Highly appreciate your support," Sudhir wrote.


 The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the capital of the United Arab Emirates have been established, the Indian embassy said on Tuesday.


 It also said there were two Indians among the six people injured in the attacks and both were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.


 Expo 2020 Dubai is hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1, 2021 to 31 March 31, 2022.


 India’s massive 4-floor pavilion at the Expo provides a brilliant mix of ayurveda, yoga, space programme, and its fast-growing USD 2.5 trillion economy. 

