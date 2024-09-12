Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam

A bridge collapse due to floods triggered by typhoon Yagi in Phu Tho province, Vietnam.
Flood triggered by Typhoon Yagi submerges houses in Phu Tho province, Vietnam.
Flood triggered by Typhoon Yagi submerges houses in Lang Son province, Vietnam.
Houses are submerged in flood after typhoon Yagi hit Yen Bai province, northwestern Vietnam.
A woman paddles a boat on a flooded street, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Mud and debris bury houses in Lang Nu hamlet in Lao Cai province, Vietnam.
Rescue workers clear mud and debris brough down by a flood in Lang Nu hamlet in Lao Cai province, Vietnam.
Rescue officers carry people on boat in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam.
A man pushes his motorbike in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam.
A woman stands in front of her flooded noodle shop in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam.
People wade in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam.