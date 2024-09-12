International

Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam

Nearly 200 people have died in Vietnam in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi and more than 125 are missing as flash floods and landslides take their toll, state media reported Thursday. Vietnam's VNExpress newspaper reported that 197 people have died and 128 are still missing, while more than 800 have been injured.

Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: A bridge collapse due to floods | Photo: Bui Van Lanh/ VNA via AP

A bridge collapse due to floods triggered by typhoon Yagi in Phu Tho province, Vietnam.

2/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Submerged houses in Phu Tho province
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Submerged houses in Phu Tho province | Photo: Ta Van Toan/VNA via AP

Flood triggered by Typhoon Yagi submerges houses in Phu Tho province, Vietnam.

3/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Submerged houses in Lang Son province
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Submerged houses in Lang Son province | Photo: Nguyen Anh Tuan/VNA via AP

Flood triggered by Typhoon Yagi submerges houses in Lang Son province, Vietnam.

4/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Houses are submerged in flood at Yen Bai province
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Houses are submerged in flood at Yen Bai province | Photo: Do Tuan Anh/ VNA via AP

Houses are submerged in flood after typhoon Yagi hit Yen Bai province, northwestern Vietnam.

5/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: A woman paddles a boat on a flooded street in Hanoi
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: A woman paddles a boat on a flooded street in Hanoi | Photo: AP/Huy Han

A woman paddles a boat on a flooded street, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam.

6/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Mud and debris bury houses in Lang Nu hamlet
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Mud and debris bury houses in Lang Nu hamlet | Photo: Pham Hong Ninh/VNA via AP

Mud and debris bury houses in Lang Nu hamlet in Lao Cai province, Vietnam.

7/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Rescue workers clear mud and debris in Lang Nu hamlet
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Rescue workers clear mud and debris in Lang Nu hamlet | Photo: Pham Hong Ninh/VNA via AP

Rescue workers clear mud and debris brough down by a flood in Lang Nu hamlet in Lao Cai province, Vietnam.

8/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Rescue officers carry people on boat in Hanoi
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: Rescue officers carry people on boat in Hanoi | Photo: AP/Hau Dinh

Rescue officers carry people on boat in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

9/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: A man pushes his motorbike in a flooded street
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: A man pushes his motorbike in a flooded street | Photo: AP/Hau Dinh

A man pushes his motorbike in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

10/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: A woman stands in front of her flooded noodle shop
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: A woman stands in front of her flooded noodle shop | Photo: AP/Hau Dinh

A woman stands in front of her flooded noodle shop in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

11/11
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: People wade in a flooded street in Hanoi
Vietnam Typhoon Yagi: People wade in a flooded street in Hanoi | Photo: AP/Hau Dinh

People wade in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

