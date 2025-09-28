Trump To Convene Top Congressional Leaders In Last-Ditch Bid To Avert Government Shutdown

Trump Hosts Bipartisan Summit with Top Congressional Leaders Monday to Defuse Government Shutdown Over Funding and Healthcare Impasse

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • President Trump will convene House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday, just hours before a Tuesday midnight deadline that could trigger a federal shutdown.

  • The standoff pits a GOP "clean" continuing resolution against Democratic demands to extend ACA subsidies and undo Medicaid cuts, with both sides trading barbs after Trump canceled an earlier Democrat-only meeting.

  • Echoing the 35-day 2018 shutdown, failure risks furloughs, economic disruption, and political fallout, as lawmakers scramble for bipartisan compromise amid filibuster constraints.

With federal funding set to expire at midnight on Tuesday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to host the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Monday in a high-stakes effort to broker a deal and stave off a potential government shutdown. The meeting, confirmed by multiple sources across both parties, marks a pivotal turnaround after Trump abruptly canceled an earlier sit-down with Democratic leaders last week, escalating partisan tensions over spending priorities.

The gathering includes House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). White House and congressional officials described the talks as urgent, with less than 48 hours remaining before non-essential government operations could grind to a halt, affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers and services nationwide.

This isn't Trump's first rodeo with shutdown brinkmanship. During his first term, a 35-day impasse in late 2018 over border wall funding became the longest in U.S. history, costing an estimated $11 billion and damaging public approval. Analysts warn a repeat could compound economic strains, furloughing workers and disrupting services like national parks and food inspections just as midterm election rhetoric heats up.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  3. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  4. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

  5. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

  2. Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

  3. Who Gets To Raise Our Children: Parents, Teachers, Algorithms — Or Mentalloy?

  4. Curfew Partially Relaxed in Leh After Days of Violence

  5. Ladakh’s Struggle: Land, Identity, Sixth Schedule Demands, And The Fight For Dignity

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  5. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls For India Talks At UN, Credits Trump For Preventing War

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations