Trump To Convene Top Congressional Leaders In Last-Ditch Bid To Avert Government Shutdown

President Trump will convene House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday, just hours before a Tuesday midnight deadline that could trigger a federal shutdown.
The standoff pits a GOP "clean" continuing resolution against Democratic demands to extend ACA subsidies and undo Medicaid cuts, with both sides trading barbs after Trump canceled an earlier Democrat-only meeting.
Echoing the 35-day 2018 shutdown, failure risks furloughs, economic disruption, and political fallout, as lawmakers scramble for bipartisan compromise amid filibuster constraints.
With federal funding set to expire at midnight on Tuesday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to host the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Monday in a high-stakes effort to broker a deal and stave off a potential government shutdown. The meeting, confirmed by multiple sources across both parties, marks a pivotal turnaround after Trump abruptly canceled an earlier sit-down with Democratic leaders last week, escalating partisan tensions over spending priorities.
The gathering includes House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). White House and congressional officials described the talks as urgent, with less than 48 hours remaining before non-essential government operations could grind to a halt, affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers and services nationwide.
This isn't Trump's first rodeo with shutdown brinkmanship. During his first term, a 35-day impasse in late 2018 over border wall funding became the longest in U.S. history, costing an estimated $11 billion and damaging public approval. Analysts warn a repeat could compound economic strains, furloughing workers and disrupting services like national parks and food inspections just as midterm election rhetoric heats up.