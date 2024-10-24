Tropical Storm Trami Hits The Philippines, Triggering Floods And Landslides

A resident walks beside a truck buried by volcanic mud that flowed down from Mayon volcano after heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Trami hit Guinobatan town, Albay province, Philippines.
Residents negotiate a road covered with volcanic mud that flowed down from Mayon volcano after heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Trami hit Guinobatan town, Albay province, Philippines.
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, residents staying on top of their roofs to avoid floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, await to be rescued at Libon, Albay province, Philippines.
Residents are ferried on a rubber boat after being rescued from their roofs where they stayed to avoid high floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami hit Libon town, Albay province, Philippines.
In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers carry residents trapped in their home after floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami, locally named Kristine, hit their village at Libon, Albay province, Philippines.
A man wades in floods outside his house caused by Tropical Trami, locally named Kristine, in Polangui, Albay province, Philippines.
Debris from a damaged road and electric posts caused by Tropical Trami, locally named Kristine, in Polangui, Albay province, Philippines.
Residents collect mud as they start cleaning their area after floods caused by Tropical Trami, locally named Kristine, hit in Polangui, Albay province, Philippines.
Debris from damages are gathered along a bridge after floods caused by Tropical Trami, locally named Kristine, hit Polangui, Albay province, Philippines.
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers carry a resident to safer grounds as they navigate floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami in Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines.