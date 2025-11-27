Train Hits Railway Workers In China's Yunnan, Killing 11

A train testing earthquake detection equipment struck workers at Luoyang Town station in Kunming.
Eleven workers were killed and two injured in the deadliest rail accident in over a decade.
Yunnan authorities have resumed normal train services while investigating the cause.
A train struck a group of railway workers on Thursday at Luoyang Town railway station in Kunming, southwestern China, killing 11 and injuring two, officials said, marking the deadliest rail accident in the country in more than a decade.
According to Reuters, the incident occurred on a curved section of track while the train was testing earthquake detection equipment.
The Yunnan provincial station has resumed normal services, and authorities are investigating the cause of the collision, Reuters reported. “The station in Yunnan province has resumed normal services, and the cause of the accident is being investigated,” officials said in a statement.
China's rail network, the world’s largest, spans over 160,000 km (100,000 miles) and carries billions of passengers annually. While the system is widely recognised for its efficiency, it has faced scrutiny after several serious accidents.
Reuters reported how in 2011, a crash in Zhejiang province killed 40 and injured 200, and in 2021, nine workers were killed on the Lanzhou-Xinjiang railway in Gansu province when a train ran into them.
Authorities have not yet released further details on how the collision occurred, and the investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from Reuters)