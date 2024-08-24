The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  

The brutal repression and killings carried out by the Sheikh Hasina government during this movement angered people from all walks of life. From rickshaw pullers to teachers, street children to doctors, and even artists from visual media—all took to the streets with one demand: “Enough is enough; it's time for you to leave.” The people had hoped that the Awami League, which claimed to uphold the spirit of the Liberation War, would bring them relief. However, over the past decade and a half, it became evident that, in the name of development, they had delivered nothing but rampant corruption, skyrocketing prices, market syndicates, the loss of voting rights, and persistent unemployment. These issues had already left people extremely frustrated. All that pent-up anger exploded during the July-August period. The final nail in the coffin of Sheikh Hasina's regime was hammered in by this "July Awakening." For this, no one else is to blame but Sheikh Hasina herself. Her arrogance and stubbornness ultimately led to her downfall.