Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh

Weaknesses in Bangladesh’s banking sector pose yet another serious risk to economic stability. Billions of dollars have been laundered out of the country’s banking system by individuals and businesses with government connections. This widespread corruption is now well-documented in both national and international media. Large corporate borrowers have been able to siphon off funds, often with the tacit approval of the government. This has left Bangladesh’s banks highly vulnerable, with a significant proportion of loans classified as non-performing—meaning that borrowers are unable to repay their debts. These non-performing loans have caused liquidity shortages, undermining confidence in the financial system. Compounded by weak regulatory oversight, these vulnerabilities threaten to trigger a broader financial crisis if they are not addressed quickly.