Thailand's Lower House Passes Historic Same-Sex Law, To Become Third Asian Country To Do So

"We did this for all Thai people to reduce disparity in society and start creating equality," Punnakanta told the lawmakers ahead of the reading. The bill had the support of all of Thailand's major parties and had been in the works for over a decade. “For this law, we would like to return rights to the LGBTQIA+ group. We are not giving them rights. These are the fundamental rights that this group of people…has lost,” he further added.