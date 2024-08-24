International

Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public

The ministry published its vice and virtue laws on Wednesday that cover aspects of everyday life like public transportation, music, shaving and celebrations.

Taliban Bans Women's Voices, Bare Faces In Public Under New Laws
info_icon

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have introduced a series of strict new laws governing women's behaviour in public, including a ban on women's voices and bare faces.

The laws, approved by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, aim to "combat vice and promote virtue" and were published by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice on Wednesday.

They are set out in a 114-page, 35-article document seen by The Associated Press and are the first formal declaration of vice and virtue laws in Afghanistan since the takeover.

Article 13 relates to women. It says it is mandatory for a woman to veil her body at all times in public and that a face covering is essential to avoid temptation and tempting others. Clothing should not be thin, tight or short.

Women are obliged to cover themselves in front of males and females to avoid being corrupted. A woman's voice is deemed intimate and so should not be heard singing, reciting poetry, or reading aloud in public. It is forbidden for women to look at men they are not related to by blood or marriage and vice versa.

Article 17 bans the publication of images of living beings, which threatens an already fragile Afghan media landscape.

Article 19 bans the playing of music, the transportation of solo female travellers, and the mixing of men and women who are not related to each other. The law also obliges passengers and drivers to perform prayers at designated times.

The UN has expressed concern over the expanding role of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, saying it is contributing to a climate of fear and intimidation among Afghans.

Fiona Frazer, head of the human rights service at the UN mission in Afghanistan, said: "The position expressed by the de facto authorities that this oversight will be increasing and expanding gives cause for significant concern for all Afghans, especially women and girls."

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021 and has since introduced a series of restrictions on women's rights and freedoms. The new laws are the first formal declaration of vice and virtue laws in Afghanistan since the takeover.

(With inputs from AP)

