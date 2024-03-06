Super Tuesday Explained: What Do Joe Biden And Donald Trump's Victories Mean For US Presidential Election, How Do They Rank In Polls?

While these segments have not yet mounted challenges to the extent that they hurt election prospects or flip primaries, these segments may harm the candidates in the final election. Some say that the moderate Republicans aligned with Haley along with Independents may shift to Biden in the eventual Biden versus Trump rematch and progressive voters may shift to third-party candidates in the similar scenario or don't vote at all in protest.

Some observers, however, say the challenge is much harder for Trump than Biden.

"Biden has more room to win over his intra-party detractors, the most numerous and vocal of whom are enraged by his handling of Israel’s war in Gaza. That indignation will not totally disappear with time, but it is likely to become less volatile. (And that’s before Trump’s commentary on the matter gets more scrutiny.) Trump, on the other hand, is not going to change who he is – the person and personality who, despite his delegate dominance, has repeatedly lost roughly 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the GOP vote," note Eric Bradner, Gregory Krieg, and Simone Pathe in an article for CNN.