Sri Lanka's Top Court Rules Against 'Gender Equality' Bill; President Proposes To Appoint Select Committee To Look Into Judgment

"The top court has ignored a certain section which the Gender Equality Bill has addressed. It has eaten up all the judgments including one which had been given by a bench of ten judges with regard to women's rights. It has engaged in judicial cannibalism. The Court has also ignored an amendment to the penal code by the Chief Justice,” the President was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.