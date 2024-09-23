Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President

Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, right, is sworn in as Sri Lanka's tenth president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, left at the Sri Lankan President's Office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. President's secretary Saman Ekanayake is in center.
Commanders of the security forces stand behind as Sri Lanka's new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, addresses a gathering after he was sworn in at the Sri Lankan President's Office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Supporters of Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer outside the president's office as he arrives to be sworn in as Sri Lanka’s tenth president in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
A supporter waves Sri Lankan flag as he waits for the swearing in ceremony of president elect Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake out side president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Newspapers with headlines on Sri Lanka's new president elect Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake are on display in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
A man walks past torn election posters of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake waves as he leaves from the election commission office after winning Sri Lankan presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake waves as he departs the election commission office after winning the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Supporters Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer as they watch presidential election results on a big electronic screen in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa waves as he arrives at the election commission office, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.