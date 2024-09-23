International

Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President

Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been sworn in as Sri Lanka's tenth president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya on Monday. With this, Dissanayake has officially become the first Marxist leader to be elected as the president. Sri Lanka's 2024 presidential elections were held on Saturday after two years of political turmoil.

Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, right, is sworn in as Sri Lanka's tenth president | Photo: Sri Lankan President's Office via AP

Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, right, is sworn in as Sri Lanka's tenth president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, left at the Sri Lankan President's Office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. President's secretary Saman Ekanayake is in center.

2/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Sri Lankas new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake addresses a gathering
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Sri Lanka's new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake addresses a gathering | Photo: Sri Lankan President's Office via AP

Commanders of the security forces stand behind as Sri Lanka's new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, addresses a gathering after he was sworn in at the Sri Lankan President's Office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

3/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Supporters of Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer outside the presidents office
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Supporters of Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer outside the president's office | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Supporters of Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer outside the president's office as he arrives to be sworn in as Sri Lanka’s tenth president in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

4/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: A supporter waves Sri Lankan flag out side presidents office in Colombo
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: A supporter waves Sri Lankan flag out side president's office in Colombo | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

A supporter waves Sri Lankan flag as he waits for the swearing in ceremony of president elect Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake out side president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

5/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Newspapers with headlines on Sri Lankas new president elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Newspapers with headlines on Sri Lanka's new president elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Newspapers with headlines on Sri Lanka's new president elect Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake are on display in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

6/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Torn election posters of President Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Torn election posters of President Ranil Wickremesinghe | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A man walks past torn election posters of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

7/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake waves as he leaves from the election commission office after winning Sri Lankan presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

8/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake waves as he departs the election commission office
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake waves as he departs the election commission office | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake waves as he departs the election commission office after winning the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

9/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Supporters Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer as they watch presidential election results
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Supporters Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer as they watch presidential election results | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Supporters Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake cheer as they watch presidential election results on a big electronic screen in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

10/10
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa
Sri Lanka elections result 2024: Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardane

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa waves as he arrives at the election commission office, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

