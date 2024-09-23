International

Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President

Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been sworn in as Sri Lanka's tenth president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya on Monday. With this, Dissanayake has officially become the first Marxist leader to be elected as the president. Sri Lanka's 2024 presidential elections were held on Saturday after two years of political turmoil.