Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Sri Lanka: Veteran Politician Dinesh Gunawardena Appointed As The New Prime Minister

A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Dinesh Gunawardena, 73. earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena
Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 10:48 am

Senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday took over as Sri Lanka's prime minister as President Ranil Wickremesinghe swore in his new Cabinet.

A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Gunawardena, 73. earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The prime minister's post fell vacant after Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as the country's eighth president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and then resigned as president.

He has called for bipartisanship to address the unprecedented economic crisis the country is facing. 

Related stories

Sri Lanka's New President Wickremesinghe To Swear In Cabinet Today

Sri Lanka’s Economic Collapse Needs Immediate Global Attention: UN Experts

Ranil Wickremesinghe Sworn In As Sri Lanka's Eighth President

Tags

International Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena Prime Minister Sri Lanka PM Veteran Politician Ranil Wickremesinghe
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Droupadi Murmu Ahead In Race For President Of India; PM, Senior Ministers Likely To Meet Her Today

Droupadi Murmu Ahead In Race For President Of India; PM, Senior Ministers Likely To Meet Her Today

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live