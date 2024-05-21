International

Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year

Taking over BRICS 2024, Vladimir Putin announced that over 30 countries are looking to join the bloc led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. As per the latest reports, Sri Lanka too has joined this list of countries.

Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
info_icon

Sri Lanka has now joined the list of around 30 countries who wish to join the BRICS bloc this year. Taking over the chairmanship for BRICS 2024, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced in his inaugural address stated that with the expansion of the global bloc from five countries to 10, more are looking forward to join.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has stated that the country wishes to join BRICS this year. In an interview with news agency ANI, the Sri Lankan minister added that it has been keen to join the global bloc and plans on reaching out to India for assistance in its membership.

"We will look forward for BRICS. Also, I think the cabinet had appointed a sub-committee to look into that and recommend to us. We would like to see that because we would like to have multiple options. Who doesn't want to? So therefore BRICS is a good body, particularly since India is a part of it," Sabry told ANI.

Pakistan made a similar bid after the Johannesburg Summit. Islamabad filed for BRICS membership in late 2023 and is seeking Russia and China's support for its membership bid.

Of the 30 countries keen to join BRICS, a total of 15 countries have formally applied for membership. These are -

  • Algeria

  • Bahrain

  • Bangladesh

  • Belarus

  • Bolivia

  • Cuba

  • Kazakhstan

  • Kuwait

  • Pakistan

  • Palestine

  • Senegal

  • Thailand

  • Venezuela

  • Vietnam

  • Nigeria

Sri Lanka is yet to apply formally for membership into BRICS. However, the country has stated that when to does apply, it would seek New Delhi's support for its membership bid into the bloc.

Along with Sri Lanka,  Afghanistan, Angola, Comoros, DR Congo, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Libya, Myanmar, Nicaragua, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe have expressed their interest to join the intergovernmental organisation.

Russia To Host BRICS 2024 In October

On January 1, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin took over as the chair of BRICS from South African President Cyril Ramphosa. After his absence in the 2023 summit, Putin is preparing to host this year's summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

As of now, BRICS 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 22 to 24, 2024.

With Russia taking over as chair, Iran, Egypt. Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates joined Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as members of BRICS. Argentina was also to join BRICS, however, after the election of President Javier Milei, the Latin American country withdrew its application.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two AIIMS Doctors Among Five Held For Facilitating Cheating During Test In Uttarakhand
  2. One Dead After Consuming Contaminated Water In Village In Karnataka
  3. Pune Porsche Accident: CCTV Shows Car In Blazing Speed, Cops Seek Trial Of Teen Driver As Adult; 'Renowned' Father Held
  4. Congress Leader Stabbed To Death By Husband In Mysuru
  5. Along Jharkhand's Thin Red Line, People's Issues Loom Large This Election Season
Entertainment News
  1. Korea Creative Content Agency Begins Investigation Into BTS' Chart-Rigging Allegations, To Question HYBE: Report
  2. Will There Be A Crossover Between ‘The Family Man 3’ And Shahid Kapoor's ‘Farzi 2’? Manoj Bajpayee Reveals
  3. SF9's Dawon Set To Commence His Mandatory Military Services As An Active Duty Soldier, Will Enlist In July
  4. Katrina Kaif To Welcome Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal In London? Here's What We Know
  5. Naga Chaitanya Poses With His Swanky New Porsche Worth THIS Whopping Amount- See Pics
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  2. MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History
  3. English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hints At Liverpool Stay, Pays Tribute To Jurgen Klopp
  4. Geneva Open 2024 Wrap: Andy Murray Lags Behind Hanfmann Amid Rain Delays, Novak Djokovic Awaits Winner
  5. Serie A: Juventus Interim Coach Paolo Montero Hails Old Lady's Stunning Comeback Against Bologna
World News
  1. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  2. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
  3. Amal Clooney Among Special Advisors For ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders
  4. Anne Hathaway Wows In Custom GAP Dress At Bulgari Event. Fans Left Amazed!
  5. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata, Barred From Campaigning For 24 Hours