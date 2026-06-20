Spanish PM’s Wife Must Stand Trial On Corruption Charges, Judge Rules

Judge rules that Begoña Gómez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, must stand trial on corruption and influence-peddling charges.
Gómez is accused of using her position to benefit private companies and institutions through influence peddling.
Sánchez strongly denies the charges and calls the case politically motivated; opposition parties demand accountability.
A Spanish judge has ruled that Begoña Gómez, wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, must stand trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling, dealing a significant political blow to the Socialist-led government.
Judge Juan Carlos Peinado determined there is enough evidence to proceed with the trial, accusing Gómez of exploiting her position as the Prime Minister’s spouse to secure favours for private companies and institutions. The investigation centres on allegations that she used her influence to promote business interests, including involvement in university programmes and public contracts.
The case has been under scrutiny for months, with prosecutors alleging irregularities in Gómez’s professional and public activities. The judge’s decision means Gómez will now face formal trial proceedings, though a specific trial date is yet to be announced.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has vehemently defended his wife, describing the investigation as a “politically motivated” campaign orchestrated by the opposition to destabilise his government. Sánchez has called the allegations “baseless” and part of a broader smear campaign against his family.
The opposition Partido Popular (PP) has welcomed the court’s ruling and demanded full transparency and accountability. The development has intensified political tensions in Spain, with critics questioning the ethical standards within the highest levels of government.
Gómez’s legal team has announced it will appeal the judge’s order. The case has attracted massive media attention across Europe, with many viewing it as a major test for the Sánchez administration.
This ruling comes at a challenging time for the Spanish Prime Minister, whose coalition government is already navigating multiple political and economic issues.