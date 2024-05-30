Spain's Parliament To Give Final Approval To Amnesty Law For Catalonia's Separatists

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez presides over a meeting with Middle Eastern foreign ministers at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Spain’s Parliament is expected to give the final approval Thursday, May 30, 2024, to a controversial amnesty law for hundreds of Catalan separatists involved in the illegal and unsuccessful 2017 secession bid | Photo: AP

