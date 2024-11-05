Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia

Spain's King Felipe VI, centre, walks amidst angry Spanish flood survivors in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain.
Angry Spanish flood survivors confront King Felipe VI in the devastated town of Paiporta, near the city of Valencia.
Spain's Queen Letizia reacts as she visits people affected by the floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain.
A music book sits in the mud after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain.
A kitchen pan, jars and a bottle are seen covered in the mud after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain.
A firefighter sits on a dingy waiting to enter a flooded underground car park in the MN4 shopping centre as the search for bodies continues on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain.
People walk in the mud after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain.
Vehicles trapped after the floods are pictured in an area affected by floods in Catarroja, Spain.
Emergency services remove cars in an area affected by floods in Catarroja, Spain.
People queue outside a school used as a distribution centre for people needing clothes and food on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain.