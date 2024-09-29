Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'

The annual solar eclipse, commonly referred to as the “ring of fire” eclipse, is set to occur on October 2. This phenomenon takes place when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon does not entirely cover the sun, allowing the outer edge of the sun to remain visible. This results in a bright ring surrounding the moon, creating the striking ring of fire effect.
According to NASA, “Like total solar eclipses, ring of fire eclipses only happen when there’s a new moon and the moon, the sun and Earth are in a straight—or nearly straight –line; but unlike total solar eclipses, annular eclipses occur when the moon is near its farthest point from Earth—called the apogee—which allows the ring of fire to be visible.”
How Long Does The Eclipse Last?
This eclipse can last anywhere from a few seconds to over 12 minutes, with the entire event spanning more than three hours as it progresses through its various phases.
Where Will The Solar Eclipse Be Visible?
The annual solar eclipse will be visible in Hawaii, as well as in parts of Chile and Argentina, where it will be seen partially. Reports indicate that this year's ring of fire eclipse will trace a path across the South Pacific Ocean, the far southwestern Atlantic Ocean, and South America, including regions in Chile, Argentina, and Easter Island.
Will The ‘Ring Of Fire’ Be Visible In India?
This year's eclipse will last for over six hours, starting at 9:13 PM (IST) on October 2 and concluding at 3:17 AM on October 3. While this celestial event may generate excitement and curiosity, unfortunately, the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The eclipse will take place during the night in India, making it inaccessible to sky-watchers. During this time, the moon appears smaller.
It is important to note that looking directly at a solar eclipse can be dangerous; therefore, viewers should use eclipse glasses or safe solar viewers for protection.
What Is A Solar Eclipse?
According to NASA, solar eclipses happen when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, either fully or partially. Depending on their alignment, these eclipses offer a unique and exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in certain areas. This phenomenon is rare because the Moon does not orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth. The period when they align is referred to as eclipse season, which occurs twice a year.
It's important to remember that looking directly at the Sun is never safe. Those wishing to view a solar eclipse should use certified eclipse glasses or create a cardboard pinhole projector for safe viewing.