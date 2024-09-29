Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'

What Is A Solar Eclipse?

According to NASA, solar eclipses happen when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, either fully or partially. Depending on their alignment, these eclipses offer a unique and exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in certain areas. This phenomenon is rare because the Moon does not orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth. The period when they align is referred to as eclipse season, which occurs twice a year.