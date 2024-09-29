International

Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'

On October 2, 2024, a "ring of fire" solar eclipse will take place, where the moon will cover the sun partially. This event will create a noticeable ring of light around the moon, making it an enchanting sight for those in the path of the eclipse.

Solar Eclipse
'Ring Of Fire' Photo: Pexels
info_icon

The annual solar eclipse, commonly referred to as the “ring of fire” eclipse, is set to occur on October 2. This phenomenon takes place when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon does not entirely cover the sun, allowing the outer edge of the sun to remain visible. This results in a bright ring surrounding the moon, creating the striking ring of fire effect.

According to NASA, “Like total solar eclipses, ring of fire eclipses only happen when there’s a new moon and the moon, the sun and Earth are in a straight—or nearly straight –line; but unlike total solar eclipses, annular eclipses occur when the moon is near its farthest point from Earth—called the apogee—which allows the ring of fire to be visible.”

How Long Does The Eclipse Last?

This eclipse can last anywhere from a few seconds to over 12 minutes, with the entire event spanning more than three hours as it progresses through its various phases.

Where Will The Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

The annual solar eclipse will be visible in Hawaii, as well as in parts of Chile and Argentina, where it will be seen partially. Reports indicate that this year's ring of fire eclipse will trace a path across the South Pacific Ocean, the far southwestern Atlantic Ocean, and South America, including regions in Chile, Argentina, and Easter Island.

Solar Eclipse 2024 in Maine - Robert F. Bukaty/AP
When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Will The ‘Ring Of Fire’ Be Visible In India?

This year's eclipse will last for over six hours, starting at 9:13 PM (IST) on October 2 and concluding at 3:17 AM on October 3. While this celestial event may generate excitement and curiosity, unfortunately, the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The eclipse will take place during the night in India, making it inaccessible to sky-watchers. During this time, the moon appears smaller.

It is important to note that looking directly at a solar eclipse can be dangerous; therefore, viewers should use eclipse glasses or safe solar viewers for protection.

SpaceX Crew-9 Launches To Bring Home Starliner Astronauts - AP
SpaceX Crew-9 Launches To Bring Home Starliner Astronauts | All About The Mission

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Is A Solar Eclipse?

According to NASA, solar eclipses happen when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, either fully or partially. Depending on their alignment, these eclipses offer a unique and exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in certain areas. This phenomenon is rare because the Moon does not orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth. The period when they align is referred to as eclipse season, which occurs twice a year.

It's important to remember that looking directly at the Sun is never safe. Those wishing to view a solar eclipse should use certified eclipse glasses or create a cardboard pinhole projector for safe viewing.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Play Called Off With No Balls Bowled Due To Wet Outfield
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3: Frustrating Wait Continues As Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled
  3. England Vs Australia 5th ODI Live Scores: Steven Smith Leads Aussies In Final Match As Visitors Opt To Bowl First
  4. Indian Premier League: MS Dhoni May Continue IPL Journey As Uncapped Player Under Revived Rule - Here's Why
  5. Mohammad Yousuf Steps Down As Selector For Pakistan Cricket Team, Announces On Social Media
Football News
  1. Premier League: Guardiola Looking For Solutions In Midfield In Rodri's Absence
  2. Premier League: Lopetegui Pleased With West Ham's Character After 1-1 Brentford Draw
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Draw Against Leverkusen - In Pics
  4. Bournemouth Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mehbooba Mufti Cancels Poll Campaign Over Nasrallah's Death, BJP Says 'Shedding Crocodile Tears'
  2. Gujarat: Nine Illegal Religious Structures Demolished In An Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Somnath Temple
  3. Delhi Family Deaths: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide After Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead in Vasant Kunj | Details
  4. Bihar: Heavy Water Discharge From Birpur Barrage Prompts Flood Alert
  5. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Hashem Safieddine Or Naim Qassem? Who Will Become The Next Hezbollah Chief 
  4. Russia Flexes Nuclear Power In New Warning To Ukraine And Western Allies At UNGA
  5. Nepal Floods: 112 Dead And Hundreds Missing Amidst Historic Rainfall And Landslides
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs