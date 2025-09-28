Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

- A shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan left multiple people injured; the attacker has been neutralized and the church was reported on fire.
- Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of casualties or the condition of those wounded.
- The incident followed another shooting in North Carolina, where three were killed and five injured in a premeditated attack.
Multiple individuals were shot Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan — roughly 50 miles north of Detroit, according to local police.
Authorities confirmed that the shooter has been neutralized and said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The church was also reported to be on fire.
Details regarding the number of casualties and the condition of the wounded are still emerging.
This incident comes just hours after a separate shooting in North Carolina’s Southport, where three people were killed and five others wounded. In that case, police called the attack “highly premeditated” and arrested a suspect, Nigel Edge of Oak Island, who allegedly opened fire from a boat into a crowd gathered near a waterfront restaurant.
Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or provide information on the conditions of those who were wounded.