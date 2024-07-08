'Seoul Must Be Suicidal': North Korea's Kim Yo Jong Hits Out At South Korea Over Military Drills

As tensions between North and South Korea increase, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's sister - Kim Yo Jong has stated slammed the recent military drills conducted by South Korea.
Claiming that the South must be "suicidal" for conducting drills near the border, the key spokesperson warned of a "terrible disaster" for Seoul.
In reaction to the recent military drills, Kim Yo Jong, a key part of the DPRK regime and spokesperson of the government has said that the drills are "an undisguised war game (and) an inexcusable and explicit provocation that aggravates the situation".
Yo Jong added further that South Korea's military drills are "suicidal hysteria for which they (Seoul) will have to sustain terrible disaster".
As per state news agency KCNA, the spokesperson added that "it was clear to everyone... the riskiness of the above-said reckless live ammunition firing drills of the ROK army coming nearer to the border of the DPRK".
Since the start of the year, tensions between the two Koreas have continued to escalate. From trash carrying balloons to the scrapping of a key military pact between North and South, the conflict between the two states continues to rise.
Over the past few months, Seoul and Pyonyang have been engaged in a "soft" conflict after the North sent thousands of trash balloons over the border to South.
While no toxic substances were found in these balloons, the South resumed its loudspeaker announcements of anti-DPRK propaganda. Seoul also began dropping anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets across the border, blasting K-Pop songs through the loudspeakers and more.