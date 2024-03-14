Sainik School Entrance Examination Result Out: Know Where To Check And Next Step

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024), which was conducted on January 28 in Paper-Pen mode.
Candidates who appeared in the Sainik School entrance examination for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 can check it on exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.
The final answer key of Sainik School entrance examination was released ahead of the results.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the AISSEE 2024 result. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their scorecard here.
What Next?
If a candidate has passed the exam, they will need to register online for e-counselling. This applies whether the candidate looking to enroll in Sainik Schools or National Sainik Schools, regardless of whether they applying through the 40 per cent or 60 per cent quota routes.