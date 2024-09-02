Russia Working To Amend Nuclear Doctrine Amid 'Western Escalations' In Ukraine War

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Moscow has stated that it is working to amend its current nuclear doctrine. As per state media reports, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Russia will make changes to the doctrine regarding the use of nuclear weapons in response to the "Western escalation" of the war in Ukraine.
"The work is at an advanced stage, and there is a clear intent to make corrections," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state-run TASS agency.
The deputy foreign minister added that review of the doctrine was connected with the escalation course of "our Western adversaries in connection with the Ukraine conflict."
Ryabkov's comments on the nuclear doctrine come after Putin's remarks in June that the doctrine was a "living instrument" open to change.
Russia's nuclear doctrine was previously changed in 2020 by President Vladimir Putin. In this amendment, it was stated that Russia may use its nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or any other conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state.
Military analysts have now suspected that this amendment, four years later, will pave the way for Russia to use its nuclear weapons to "sober up" Moscow's enemies in the West.
Russia's decision to amend its doctrine also comes after Ukraine's first major cross-border attack and incursion of the Kursk region.
In the past few days, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged daily fire. On Monday morning, air raid sirens were triggered in Kyiv and Kharkiv has Russia launched a barrage of missile, ballistic and drone attacks.