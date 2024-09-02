International

Russia Working To Amend Nuclear Doctrine Amid 'Western Escalations' In Ukraine War

Russia's nuclear doctrine was previously changed in 2020 by President Vladimir Putin and now in view of "western adversaries", Moscow is once again considering an amendment to the nuclear doctrine.

russia president vladimir putin
Russia Working To Amend Nuclear Doctrine Amid 'Western Escalations' In Ukraine War | Photo: AP
info_icon

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, Moscow has stated that it is working to amend its current nuclear doctrine. As per state media reports, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Russia will make changes to the doctrine regarding the use of nuclear weapons in response to the "Western escalation" of the war in Ukraine.

"The work is at an advanced stage, and there is a clear intent to make corrections," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state-run TASS agency.

Ukraine War: Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Russia Hits Back With Barrage of Drone Attacks - | Photo: AP
Ukraine War: Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Russia Hits Back With Barrage of Drone Attacks

BY Outlook Web Desk

The deputy foreign minister added that review of the doctrine was connected with the escalation course of "our Western adversaries in connection with the Ukraine conflict."

Ryabkov's comments on the nuclear doctrine come after Putin's remarks in June that the doctrine was a "living instrument" open to change.

Russia's nuclear doctrine was previously changed in 2020 by President Vladimir Putin. In this amendment, it was stated that Russia may use its nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or any other conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state.

Military analysts have now suspected that this amendment, four years later, will pave the way for Russia to use its nuclear weapons to "sober up" Moscow's enemies in the West.

Russia's decision to amend its doctrine also comes after Ukraine's first major cross-border attack and incursion of the Kursk region.

In the past few days, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged daily fire. On Monday morning, air raid sirens were triggered in Kyiv and Kharkiv has Russia launched a barrage of missile, ballistic and drone attacks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: BAN Leave PAK Eight Wickets Down After Incredible Comeback
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics
  4. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
Football News
  1. La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Ends Goal Drought As Real Madrid Blank Real Betis 2-0 - In Pics
  2. EPL: Liverpool Trounce Fierce Foes Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Serie A: Roma Hold Juventus To 0-0 Draw; Thiago Motta's Men Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  4. Vincent Kompany Grateful For Bayern Munich Experience After Thomas Muller's Record-Breaking Heroics
  5. Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Defending Champ Coco Gauff Endures Serving Woes In Fourth-Round Exit
  2. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  4. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  5. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal
  2. Tree Of Death
  3. Excise Policy Scam: SC Grants Bail To Ex-AAP Functionary Vijay Nair
  4. Shambhu Border: SC Constitutes Committee To Amicably Resolve Grievances Of Protesting Farmers
  5. Supreme Court Questions Legality Of 'Bulldozer Justice', To Issue Guidelines On Pan-India Basis
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. Israel On Strike: Nationwide Strike Hits Economy, Flight Ops And More As Protestors Demand Hostage Deal
  2. Israelis Demand Truce Deal After Killing Of 6 Hostages; Another Gaza School Bombed | Latest On Gaza War
  3. A Libyan Human Trafficker Sanctioned By The UN Has Been Killed In Tripoli, Officials Say
  4. Ukraine War: Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Russia Hits Back With Barrage of Drone Attacks
  5. First Far-Right Win In Germany Since World War 2 Sparks Concern | What We Know About AfD
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Medal Rush In Badminton Likely; Sumit To Defend Javelin Title; Yogesh Sustains Silver In Discus
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; Flash Flood Warning Issued For Himachal