Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics

It has been two-and-a-half-years since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has planned to partially unveil a plan to win the war against Moscow to his country's Parliament on Wednesday after weeks of dropping hints about the blueprint to lukewarm Western allies, including US President Joe Biden.

Photo: AP/Alex Babenko

Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia brigade fire D-30 Howitzer towards Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

Photo: AP/Alex Babenko
Ukrainian serviceman of Khartia brigade checks the D-30 Howitzer after firing towards Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

Photo: AP/Alex Babenko
Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia brigade control the drone aerial view in the command centre in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

Photo: AP/Alex Babenko
Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia brigade greet their comrades, while they enter dugout in the north of Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

Photo: Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24 Mechanised brigade via AP
In this photo provided by the 24th Mechanised brigade press service, Ukrainian Newly recruited servicemen improve their tactical skills on obstacle course at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Photo: Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24 Mechanised brigade via AP
In this photo provided by the 24th Mechanised brigade press service, Ukrainian Newly recruited servicemen improve their tactical skills on obstacle course at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Photo: Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24 Mechanised brigade via AP
In this photo provided by the 24th Mechanised brigade press service, Ukrainian Newly recruited servicemen improve their tactical skills on obstacle course at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Photo: AP/Marko Ivkov
A local market burns after a Russian strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

