Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics

Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia brigade fire D-30 Howitzer towards Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
Ukrainian serviceman of Khartia brigade checks the D-30 Howitzer after firing towards Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia brigade control the drone aerial view in the command centre in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia brigade greet their comrades, while they enter dugout in the north of Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
In this photo provided by the 24th Mechanised brigade press service, Ukrainian Newly recruited servicemen improve their tactical skills on obstacle course at the training field in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
A local market burns after a Russian strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.