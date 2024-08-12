International

Russia-Ukraine Trade Blame After Fire Breaks Out At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant was seized by Russia after it invaded Kyiv in 2022. Since then, the power plant has been under Russian control and Ukraine has urged for power to be restored to Kyiv.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant fire
Zelenskyy Blames Russia After Fire Breaks Out At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant | Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of starting a fire at Europe's largest nuclear facility - the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant. A fire erupted at the cooling tower of the nuclear power plant on Sunday.

As per the video released by Zelenskyy and confirmation from the International Atomic Energy Agency, "dark smoke coming from the northern area of the plant in southern Ukraine following multiple explosions."

The plant's six nuclear reactors have been in cold shutdown since 2022. The seizure of the nuclear power plant brought the invasion to a new phase of nuclear control.

"We have recorded from Nikopol that the Russian occupiers have started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Currently, radiation levels are within norm. However, as long as the Russian terrorists maintain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal," the Ukranian President stated on X.

Russia-Ukraine Trade Blame

The fire started at 8 PM on Sunday. However, as of early Monday, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

As per Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Russia is responsible for starting the fire. Based on the video released by Zelenskyy, the fire was visible from the Kyiv-held city of Nikopol, which looks out onto the Russian-held plant.

However, Evgeny Balitsky, a Russian-installed official accused Ukrainian forces of starting the fire due to shelling in the nearby city of Enerhodar.

As per the UN nuclear watchdog agency, the fire started due to an alleged drone attack on one of the cooling towers.

"Team was told by (the nuclear plant) of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site," stated the IAEA, adding that there was no reported impact on nuclear safety at the site.

