Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Attack Against Russia, Moscow Airports Closed Amid Unrest | Top Points

Ukraine has launched its biggest-ever drone attack on Russia, killing one. As per statements from the Russian Defence Ministry, a total of 144 drones were launched towards Moscow and western Russia.
The drone attacks led to the wrecking of dozen homes and prompting a closure of major airports in the Russian capital.
Ukraine launched swarms of attack drones over the world's biggest nuclear power. Russia said it destroyed at least 20 over the Moscow region, which has a population of over 21 million, and 124 more over eight other regions.
Following the drone attack, Three airports in Moscow were closed, said Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsia, adding that one major road to the airports was also blocked due to the attack.
Furthermore, Moscow's regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov stated that debris from the drone damaged at least two high-rise apartment buildings in the Ramenskoye district and set several flats on fire.
A 46-year-old woman was killed and three people were injured after the attack caused a fire on the 11th and 12th floors of the building.
Russia-Ukraine War | Latest Updates
After Ukraine fired around 144 drones towards Moscow, Russia stated it down over 70 drones. The drone attack has triggered flight suspensions and closure of airports across the Russian capital.
Russia has captured the Ukrainian village of Memryk, about 20km (12 miles) east of Pokrovsk.
After Russia named Iran as an "important partner" during the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned a senior Iranian diplomat to warn of "devastating and irreparable consequences" if Tehran were to supply Moscow with ballistic missiles.
While a senior Iranian official has refuted the reports and dismissed them as "psychological warfare", a spokesperson from the European Union stated that the information was "credible".