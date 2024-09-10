Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Attack Against Russia, Moscow Airports Closed Amid Unrest | Top Points

After Ukraine fired around 144 drones towards Moscow, Russia stated it down over 70 drones. The drone attack has triggered flight suspensions and closure of airports across the Russian capital.

Russia has captured the Ukrainian village of Memryk, about 20km (12 miles) east of Pokrovsk.

After Russia named Iran as an "important partner" during the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned a senior Iranian diplomat to warn of "devastating and irreparable consequences" if Tehran were to supply Moscow with ballistic missiles.