Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine

In July, Putin declared Russia will launch production of ground-based intermediate range missiles that were banned under the now-defunct U.S. Soviet INF Treaty. The 1987 pact banned missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,410 miles). He said Moscow will respond in kind to the planned deployment of U.S. intermediate-range missiles to Germany, taking steps to “mirror” Washington's move.