Red Sea Events Underline Need For Creation Of Multiple Corridors: EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the recent developments in the Red Sea reflected the fragility of existing connectivity link and it reinforced the need to create multiple transport corridors with in-built resilience.

EAM Jaishankar highlighted India's deepening relations with Europe and said the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) would create significant opportunities for global economic growth at the CII-organised conference on 'India and Europe: Partners in Growth and Sustainability'.