In State Of The Nation Address, Russian President Putin Says West Creating ‘Nuclear War Risk’

On The War In Ukraine: In his address, Putin explicitly referred to the two years of fighting in Ukraine as a "war", despite his repeated insistence that Russia's invasion should be described as a "special military operation."

Putin said that Russian businesses have sent billions to charity in the last two years.

He called for unity to defend Russia's sovereignty and expressed gratitude to those fighting for the country's interests, saying, "I bow to your feet."

