European affairs expert Swasti Rao says the unabashed optimism favouring Ukraine at the end of the first year of the war has now turned into a much more realistic point of view.

“While the battlefield has been more or less stagnant in recent months and Russia has scored victories like the one at Avdiivka, there has been an unmissable overall weakening of Russia. Ukraine has had huge success in the Black Sea where it has dealt unprecedented damage to the Russian fleet. In recent months, Ukraine has also carried out strikes deeper in Russia and Russia-held Ukrainian territories at strategic targets. Avdiivka has also come with a very high human cost to Russia. The Russian economy is much more dependent on China amid international isolation unseen so far. For these reasons, there is little pessimism at the moment but a lot of realism,” says Rao, an Associate Fellow at the Europe and Eurasia Center at the think tank Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).