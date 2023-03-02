Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Police Attach House Of Terrorist Mushtaq Latram In Srinagar

Home International

Police Attach House Of Terrorist Mushtaq Latram In Srinagar

A house in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar belonging to fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, alias Latram, was attached Thursday by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

File photo of Mushtaq Latram.
Police Attach House Of Terrorist Mushtaq Latram In Srinagar Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 8:45 am

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday attached the house of fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, alias Latram, in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, officials said.
    
The notice of attachment was posted on the house by police personnel. Latram is reported to be living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
    
The building, located on a plot measuring 540 square feet, was attached under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on orders from the Union Home Ministry.
    
Latram was shot to fame in 1989 for his role in the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.
    
He made it to international headlines when he, along with Jaish chief Masood Azhar and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen chief Omar Saeed Sheikh, was released in exchange for a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in the Afghan city of Kandahar in 1999.

Tags

International Nowhatta Srinagar Terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar Latram Police Attach House POK
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority