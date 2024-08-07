International

PETA Protesters Interrupt Pope Francis' Vatican Audience, Call On Him To Denounce Bullfighting

According to PETA, each year, tens of thousands of bulls are killed in bullfighting festivals globally, many dedicated to Catholic saints. In these events, mounted assailants thrust lances and banderillas into the bull, causing acute pain and restricting its movement.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis Photo: AP
info_icon

Two activists from animal rights group PETA interrupted Pope Francis' general audience on Wednesday, shouting and holding up banners against bullfighting before being escorted out of Paul VI Hall.

The two were wearing t-shirts reading "Stop blessing corridas" and holding banners saying "Bullfighting is a sin".

PETA has been pleading with the Pope to cut the Catholic Church's ties with bullfighting and condemn the "despicable blood sport".

According to the organisation, each year, tens of thousands of bulls are killed in bullfighting festivals globally, many dedicated to Catholic saints. In these events, mounted assailants thrust lances and banderillas into the bull, causing acute pain and restricting its movement.

"As numerous countries are wisely banning this sick form of entertainment, Pope Francis must immediately denounce this blood sport and cut the Catholic Church's shameful ties with bullfighting," it said in a recent statement on its website.

The Vatican didn't immediately comment on Wednesday's protest.

British priest Terry Martin has recently criticised bullfighting in a campaign with PETA and called on Pope Francis to condemn it.

The priest from West Sussex, UK, posed in a red chasuble next to a bull with the inscription: "It is a sin to torture animals".

PETA has pointed out that Pope Francis wrote in his encyclical Laudato Si' that "any act of cruelty to any creature is contrary to human dignity and that, as early as the 16th century, Pope St. Pius V banned bullfights that were deemed cruel and far removed from Christian piety and charity".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Bat First Against West Indies In Port Of Spain
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  4. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-PG 2024: Plea Before Supreme Court For Exam Postponement
  2. Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts National Capital Region; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported
  3. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  4. Karnataka: Pregnant Lady Dies In Road Accident At ‘High Risk Zone’ Along National Highway
  5. 'Loss For The Country': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan's Son Says After Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification
Entertainment News
  1. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  2. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  3. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  4. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
  5. Here's Why Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Has Not Watched A Single Episode Of 'House Of The Dragon'
US News
  1. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  3. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
  4. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  5. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protest: Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus-Led Interim Govt To Take Oath Tomorrow
  2. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  3. 'Will Uphold Democracy, Not Revenge Politics’: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia In Her First Public Address After Release
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Golfer Diksha Dagar Tied 6th In Round 1; Mirabai Chanu In Action Soon
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign