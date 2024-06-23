Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism

Pakistan has announced a new major operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (strong commitment) against terrorism in the country. The new operation is termed a renewed commitment by Pakistan establishment to eradicate militancy from the country.
The decision to launch Operation Azm-i-Istehkam was taken at the apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP), a 20-point multi-pronged strategy approved in 2014 after the Peshawar school attack to eliminate militants and extremism, PTI reported.
“Azm-i-Istehkam will integrate and synergise multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner,” the report said quoting Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office (PMO’s) statement.
The above report stated the new anti-militancy campaign was launched with the consensus of all stakeholders, including the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir regions.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting and it was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, chief ministers, the services chiefs, and chief secretaries of the provinces along with other senior civilian, military and law enforcement agency officers.
The report quoting the Pakistan PMO said the forum conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign and assessed the country’s internal security situation.
“The forum reiterated that the fight against extremism and terrorism is Pakistan’s war and is absolutely essential for the nation’s survival and well-being. The forum resolved that no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state without any exception,” it added.
The PMO said in the politico-diplomatic domain, efforts would be intensified to curtail the operational space for terrorists through regional cooperation, it mentioned.