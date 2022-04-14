Pakistan: US Congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls It 'Important Partner'

The United States on Wednesday congratulated the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and said it is looking forward to working with him.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statemant that Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and the country values the bilateral relationship.

The statement added, "The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries. The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries."

The statement came days after Sharif replaced Imran Khan as Pakistan's prime minister. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence motion, the first Pakistani prime minsiter to be removed from office in this way.

The US-Pakistan relations had been strained under Khan as he had accused the country of a conspiracy to topple his government. Khan had claimed US was angry over his visit to Russia and had warned Pakistan that bilateral relations would suffer if Khan remained prime minister. The US denied all these claims.

With PTI inputs