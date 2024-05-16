International

'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN

Pakistani lawmaker and Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Syed Mustafa Kamal said that while India is landing on the moon, Karachi is making news of children being killed by falling in open gutters.

Screen grab from video on X
Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader said that while India is landing on the moon, Karachi is making news of children being killed by falling in open gutters. Photo: Screen grab from video on X
info_icon

Pakistani lawmaker Syed Mustafa Kamal's speech comparing India's achievements and the pressing issues in his country has been going viral, by mentioning India's moon landing mission. The Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader said that while India is landing on the moon, Karachi is making news of children being killed by falling in open gutters.

While India became the first country in the world to land on the South Pole of the moon with its Chandrayaan 3 mission, Pakistan is grappling with economic distress, high inflation, and mounting debt and is seeking a new loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

"Today, the condition in Karachi is that, while the world is going to the moon, children are dying by falling into gutter in Karachi. On the same screen, there is news that India landed on the moon, and just after two seconds, the news is that a child died in an open gutter in Karachi," Kamal said in his address to the Parliament on Wednesday.

He highlighted the lack of fresh water in Karachi. The MQM-P leader also said citing a report that there are 70 lakh children in Karachi and over 2.6 crore children in Pakistan, who are not able to go to schools.

"Karachi is the revenue engine of Pakistan. The two seaports operational in Pakistan since its inception, are both in Karachi. We [Karachi[ are the gateway to the entire Pakistan, Central Asia to Afghanistan...For 15 years, Karachi was not given even a bit of fresh water. Even the water that came, the tanker mafia hoarded it and sold it to the people of Karachi," Kamal said.

"We have a total of 48,000 schools, but a new report says that out of that 11,000 are 'ghost schools'. 70 lakh children in Sindh don't go to school and a total of 2,62,00,000 children in the country don't go to school...if we just focus on this, the leaders of the country shouldn't even get proper sleep," the Pakistani Parliamentarian added.

Abhinandan Varthaman Finds Mention In Speech

He also mentioned in his speech Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was was held captive in Pakistan for 60 hours after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down in an aerial dogfight that triggered after the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) retaliatory airstrikes in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

MQM leader Syed Mustafa Kamal said in Parliament that after capturing Indian pilot, Pakistan treated him like royalty, gave him great tea, and released the pilot to India in less than two days, adding that his country does not have the power to fight a war.

On February 27, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack, Varthaman was flying a MiG-21 as a part of a sortie that was scrambled to intercept airstrikes in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan Air Force. He lost communications with the IAF command and inadvertently crossed into Pakistani airspace during a dogfight that ensued, during which his aircraft was struck by a missile.

Varthaman ejected and safely descended into the village of Horran in Pakistan-governed Azad Kashmir, approximately 7 km from the Line of Control.

Pakistan released videos and images showing Varthaman being rescued from a violent mob of villagers by its soldiers, receiving first aid, and being questioned while blindfolded. Varthaman was subsequently released on what Pakistan said was humanitarian grounds and returned to India on March 1 2019.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa's Shivaji Statues and Changing Iconography Reveal Deepening Faultline
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna
  3. ED Can't Arrest Accused After Special Court Has Taken Cognisance Of Complaint: SC
  4. Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid
  5. 'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Ed Sheeran Talks About Meeting 'Warm Human Being' Shah Rukh Khan And Jamming On Some Songs With Him
  2. Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce, Says Her Mom Pooja Bedi Attended Her Father's 'Second Marriage'
  3. Prateik Babbar On Mom Smita Patil's 1976 Film 'Manthan' Screening At Cannes 2024: A Symbolic Moment For Me
  4. Priyanka Chopra Is Back In LA, Says ‘Being Home Is Feeding My Soul’
  5. 'Furiosa' Debuts In Cannes, Giving Anya Taylor-Joy A Megawatt Movie-Star Moment
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  2. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s Happy Homecoming Sees Him Clinching Gold - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri's Career Highlights: Five Unforgettable Moments Ahead Of His Retirement
  4. Italian Open: Sabalenka Beats Ostapenko, Collins Awaits In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Brazil Serie A Suspended For 2 Rounds Amid Flood Crisis In The South
World News
  1. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  2. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  3. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  4. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  5. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup