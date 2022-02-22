Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Step Son Booked On Liquor Possession Charges, Released Later

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s step-son was among the three booked on charges of possession of liquor, only to be released after orders from “higher authorities,” police said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, Musa Maneka, the First Lady Bushra Bibi’s son from her previous marriage, and two of his friends were arrested near Gaddafi Stadium on Monday after police found alcohol in the car they were travelling in.

“The three youths, including the First Lady’s son, were released the same day after orders from the top. Some legal formalities like personal guarantee from the families of the suspects were met,” a police official told PTI on Tuesday.

He added that when Maneka was picked up for possessing liquor, he threatened security officials with dire consequences as he was the son of Pakistan’s First Lady, the official said.

“The Punjab police chief started receiving calls from the top soon after a case was registered against them. However, the police made no further legal action and released them after a few hours in custody,” he added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is illegal in Pakistan, a Muslim-majority country.

Last week, reports began to circulate on social media about differences between Prime Minister Khan and his wife.

Farah Khan, a close friend of Bibi took to Twitter to announce that the First Lady was living with her husband at the Bani Gala residence.

“Fake propaganda was being spread through Whatsapp messages about the first couple,” she said. “The First Lady is not living in my house but at Bani Gala in Islamabad,” she added.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency arrested five people as part of the nationwide crackdown against those involved in running a “malicious campaign” against Khan, his wife Bibi and the Army on social media

