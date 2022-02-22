Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Step Son Booked On Liquor Possession Charges, Released Later

According to the FIR, Musa Maneka, the First Lady Bushra Bibi’s son from her previous marriage, and two of his friends were arrested near Gaddafi Stadium on Monday after police found alcohol in their car.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Step Son Booked On Liquor Possession Charges, Released Later
Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s step son booked. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 8:11 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s step-son was among the three booked on charges of possession of liquor, only to be released after orders from “higher authorities,” police said on Tuesday.  

According to the FIR, Musa Maneka, the First Lady Bushra Bibi’s son from her previous marriage, and two of his friends were arrested near Gaddafi Stadium on Monday after police found alcohol in the car they were travelling in.

Related stories

Pak PM Imran Khan Dismisses ‘Suspicion’ Of Western Countries About CPEC

Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Attend Olympic Ceremony In China; Meet President Xi Jinping

Imran Khan To Attend Beijing Olympics To Show Solidarity With China

“The three youths, including the First Lady’s son, were released the same day after orders from the top. Some legal formalities like personal guarantee from the families of the suspects were met,” a police official told PTI on Tuesday.

He added that when Maneka was picked up for possessing liquor, he threatened security officials with dire consequences as he was the son of Pakistan’s First Lady, the official said.

“The Punjab police chief started receiving calls from the top soon after a case was registered against them. However, the police made no further legal action and released them after a few hours in custody,” he added.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is illegal in Pakistan, a Muslim-majority country.  

Last week, reports began to circulate on social media about differences between Prime Minister Khan and his wife.

Farah Khan, a close friend of Bibi took to Twitter to announce that the First Lady was living with her husband at the Bani Gala residence.  

“Fake propaganda was being spread through Whatsapp messages about the first couple,” she said. “The First Lady is not living in my house but at Bani Gala in Islamabad,” she added.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency arrested five people as part of the nationwide crackdown against those involved in running a “malicious campaign” against Khan, his wife Bibi and the Army on social media
 

Tags

International Pakistan Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Musa Maneka First Lady Bala Gani Islamabad Muslim Majority Liquor Booked Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency Gaddafi Stadium
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

EU Relaxes Travel Rules For Tourists Amid Dropping Covid-19 Cases

Explainer: What Is The Nord Stream 2 Pipeline?

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire