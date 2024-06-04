International

Pakistan: Islamabad Court Orders De-sealing Of Imran Khan’s Party Office

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has been in jail since August last year after being convicted in some of the nearly 200 cases slapped on him since his ouster in April 2022.

PTI
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

An Islamabad Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to de-seal the central office of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, nearly two weeks after it was shut down.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on May 24 raided the PTI office in Islamabad and closed the building, alleging that it was built by violating laws.

Former PM Imran Khan’s party had challenged the action in the Islamabad High Court where Justice Saman Rizvi on Monday reserved judgement after concluding the hearing.

Imran Khan - File Image
'Death Over Slavery': In Letter From Jail, Imran Khan Claims India Carried Out Assassinations Inside Pakistan

BY Outlook Web Desk

Announcing the verdict on Tuesday, the court ordered the CDA to de-seal the PTI central secretariat.

The development comes a day after PTI founder Khan was acquitted in three high-profile cases, including the cipher case, in a major relief to the beleaguered former prime minister who was sentenced to 10 years in jail for making public a secret diplomatic communication.

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August last year after being convicted in some of the nearly 200 cases slapped on him since his ouster in April 2022.

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Wife Bushra Bibi - (AP Photo)
What Is Toshakhana Case In Which Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Got 14 Years Jail?

BY Toibah Kirmani

