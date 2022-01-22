Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pakistan: Ayesha Malik Becomes First Woman Judge Of Supreme Court

Pakistan: The historic development came just two days after the bipartisan Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Superior Judiciary approved the 55-year-old justice Ayesha Malik’s nomination as the Supreme Court judge.

Pakistan: Ayesha Malik Becomes First Woman Judge Of Supreme Court
First woman Supreme Court judge of Pakistan.(Image: Twitter) - Twitter

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 10:08 am

Lahore High Court Justice Ayesha Malik will be Pakistan's first-ever woman judge of the Supreme Court, a watershed moment in the judicial history of the conservative Muslim country.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law on Friday, Malik’s elevation has been approved by President Arif Alvi and will come into effect as soon as she takes the oath of office.

"In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Mrs. Ayesha A. Malik, a judge of the Lahore High Court, [...] as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date she takes the oath of her office,” reads the notification.

The historic development came just two days after the bipartisan Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Superior Judiciary approved the 55-year-old justice’s nomination as the Supreme Court judge. The nomination was sent by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) earlier this month.

The Parliamentary Committee headed by Senator Farooq H Naek of Pakistan Peoples Party, while approving her nomination, set aside the seniority principle. Justice Malik is on the fourth position on the seniority list of the judges of the Lahore High Court.

"We have approved Justice Ayesha's name in the national interest," he said.

Normally, the seniority of high courts judges is considered while approving their elevation to the Supreme Court and it was precisely the reason her name was rejected by the JCP last year.

Even the latest JCP meeting held on January 6 hotly contested the issue before finally granting approval of Malik’s nomination by a marginal difference of five members supporting Malik while four opposing her nomination.

Justice Malik was appointed as a judge of the Lahore High Court in March 2012. She will now work as a Supreme Court judge until her superannuation in June 2031. She would be in the line to become the chief justice also in January 2030 on the basis of her seniority.

The chief justice of the Supreme Court is appointed on the basis of seniority of service in the apex court.

Born in 1966, Malik completed her basic education from schools in Paris, New York, and Karachi, according to the Lahore High Court's website.

She studied law at Pakistan College of Law, Lahore and did her LLM from Harvard Law School, according to the Lahore High Court website.

She gave her landmark judgment back in June 2021 when she had declared virginity tests for examination of sexual assault survivors “illegal and against the Constitution of Pakistan."

Tags

International Pakistan Supreme Court Judges History
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Indian Origin White House Military Office Chief Maju Varghese Resigns

Indian Origin White House Military Office Chief Maju Varghese Resigns

Covid-19: Indian-Origin Brothers In UK Offer Jabs With Kebabs Service

Current World Chaotic, Unpredictable Than Cold War Era: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Ukraine: US, Russia Try To Solve Tensions Through Diplomacy

US And Russia Try To Lower Temperature In Ukraine Crisis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption