Oscar 2022: 5 Powerful Moments Other Than Will Smith Smacking Rock That Made History

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock may have become the most viral moment of Oscar 2022. The incident has since been relived a few million times already, thanks to social media. The incident also gave rise to some serious discussions about punching down humour, ableism, alopecia and toxic masculinity. But the slapgate wasn't the only or even the most significant moment of this year's Oscars, which was marked by many firsts.

Here’s a recap of a few of the most powerful moments from the evening that was all about silently celebrating inclusivity and making history in their own ways.

First openly queer woman of colour wins Oscars

The 'West Side Story' actress, Ariana DeBose, celebrated her first Oscar win by shedding light on what it means to be queer, Afro Latina, and proud. DeBose won the best supporting actress trophy Sunday for her breakout performance as the fierce Anita, 60 years after Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical. Referring to iconic lyrics of Stephen Sondheim from 'West Side Story, she said, “So to anybody who has ever questioned their identity ever or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us.”

Third woman to win best director

Jane Campion won her first Oscar for the best director for her psychological drama Western The Power of the Dog. She also became the first woman to have been nominated twice in the best directing category and the only the third woman after Chloe Zhao’s win last year for Nomadland and Kathryn Bigelow’s win for Hurt Locker in 2010. “I love directing because it’s a deep dive into a story, yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming.”

First deaf man to win Oscar

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur created history by becoming the second deaf person to win the Oscar for best supporting actor. Kotsur's victory was dedicated by him to the deaf, disabled, and 'CODA' community. The actor also expressed gratitude for the international success of their film 'CODA.' “My dad, he was the best signer in our family. But he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed and he was no longer able to sign. Dad I learnt so much from you. You are my hero,” he said.

First Muslim of Asian descent to win Oscars

Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim and first person of Asian descent to win live action short for The Long Goodbye. Ahmed made history last year after becoming the first Muslim to be nominated for the best actor Oscar for his role in The Sound of Metal, playing a hearing-impaired drummer. “This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they are stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future lies,” he said during his speech.

First woman to win best-adapted screenplay

Writer Sian Heder created history by becoming the first woman to win best adapted screenplay for CODA. “I want to thank all of my collaborators in the deaf community and CODA community for being my teachers,” said Heder, who also directed the movie.

Three women host Academy Awards

For the first time ever, Emmy-winning comedians Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes along with actor Regina Hall hosted the 94th Academy Awards. It’s the first time hosting for all three women and the first time in 35 years there have been this many hosts for one broadcast. The trio kicked off the ceremony by taking a jab at the gender pay gap.