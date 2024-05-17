International

‘The Most Absurd Paradox’: Kim Jong-Un's Sister Denies North Korea Exporting Weapons to Russia

The deepening North Korean-Russia ties come as both countries are locked in separate confrontations with the United States — North Korea over its advancing nuclear program and Russia over its protracted war in Ukraine.

AP
Kim Yo Jong | Photo: AP
info_icon

Seoul: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again denied Friday that her country has exported any weapons to Russia, as she labeled outside speculation on North Korea-Russian arms dealings as “the most absurd paradox.”

The US, South Korea and others have steadfastly accused North Korea of supplying artillery, missiles and other conventional weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine in return for advanced military technologies and economic aid. Both North Korea and Russia have repeatedly dismissed that.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and his daughter (L), believed to be named Kim Ju Ae - Getty Images
North Korea's Kim Jong-un Drops Reunification Goal With South - Will He Rewrite History?

BY Seema Guha

Foreign experts believe North Korea's recent series of artillery and short-range missile tests were meant to examine or advertise the weapons it was planning to sell to Russia.

Kim Yo Jong called outside assessments on the North Korean-Russian dealings “the most absurd paradox which is not worth making any evaluation or interpretation.”

“We have no intention to export our military technical capabilities to any country or open them to the public,” she said in a statement carried by state media.

She said North Korea's recent weapons tests were purely performed as parts of the country's five-year arms buildup plan launched in 2021. She added that the recently tested weapons are designed to attack Seoul, the South Korean capital.

“We don't conceal the fact that such weapons will be used to prevent Seoul from inventing any idle thinking,” Kim Yo Jong said.

In March, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Wonsik said North Korea had shipped about 7,000 containers filled with munitions and other military equipment to Russia since last year. In return, Shin said that North Korea had received more than 9,000 Russian containers likely filled with aid.

In January, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said North Korea-supplied missiles had been fired on Ukraine. At the time, Ukraine officials also said an investigation of the debris of a missile found in its northeastern Kharkiv region showed the weapon likely was from North Korea.

Any weapons trade with North Korea would be a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions that Russia, a permanent UN Security Council member, previously endorsed.

In May, the White House also said Russia was shipping refined petroleum to North Korea at levels that exceed U.N. Security Council limits.

The deepening North Korean-Russia ties come as both countries are locked in separate confrontations with the United States — North Korea over its advancing nuclear program and Russia over its protracted war in Ukraine. 

Since 2022, North Korea has conducted a provocative run of missiles tests, prompting the US to expand its military drills with South Korea and Japan. Foreign experts say North Korea likely thinks an enlarged weapons arsenal would boost its leverage in future diplomacy with the United States.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lecturing India On Human Rights Would Not Work: Indian American Lawmakers
  2. Swati Maliwal FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar Slapped, Kicked, Hit Me,' Kejriwal Aide Booked
  3. Maratha Quota Agitation Overshadows Maharashtra’s Poll Pitch
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Where Political Parties Stand On Reservation And Social Justice
  5. Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy
Entertainment News
  1. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly File For Divorce, Actor Moves Out of J-Lo's Home
  2. 'Pushpa' Actor Fahadh Faasil To Collaborate With 'Drishyam' Director Jeethu Joseph On His Next
  3. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In A Falguni Shane Peacock Gown At 'Megalopolis' Screening
  4. Pankaj Udhas Birth Anniversary Special: 'Chitti Aayi Hai' To 'Chupke Chupke', 10 Songs That Capture His Musical Genius
  5. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra And Jakub Vadlejch To Compete At Golden Spike In Ostrava
  2. LPGA Tournament: Rose Zhang Withdraws Due To Illness After Playing Three Holes
  3. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The Wankhede Stadium? Know Mumbai's Weather Forecast
  4. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Takes Early Lead Over Jordan Spieth
  5. SRH Vs GT: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
World News
  1. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  3. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
  4. Xi, Putin Hint At Political Settlement To End Ukraine War; Warn US Against Hindering Close China-Russia Ties
  5. Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup