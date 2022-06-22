Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
255 Feared Dead As 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan And Pakistan

Afghanistan state-run news agency reports at least 155 killed in earthquake in country's eastern Paktika province.

255 Feared Dead As 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan And Pakistan
Afghanis Associated Press (AP)

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 12:03 pm

An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the US military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. The news agency's director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses have been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people are believed trapped under the rubble.

Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area. Images widely circulating online from the province showed destroyed stone houses, with residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble.

Bakhtar posted footage of a resident receiving IV fluids from a plastic chair outside the rubble of his home and others sprawled on gurneys.

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, separately wrote on Twitter. “We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

In neighbouring Khost province, authorities believed there are also dozens injured and dead in the earthquake as well, Rayan said.

Neighbouring Pakistan's Meteorological Department put the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1. Tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the eastern Punjab province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was 44km southwest of Khost in Afghanistan at a depth of 50.8km and its exact time was 1:54 am (local time).

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake's tremors were felt over 500 km (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Pakistan lies in an active seismic zone and is often visited by quakes of various magnitude. This is the second earthquake in a week after a 5.2 magnitude quake shook parts of the country on June 17.

A deadly earthquake hit the country in 2005 which killed more than 74,000 people

(With AP/PTI Inputs)

International Earthquake Afghanistan Pakistan
