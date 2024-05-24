Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to address the US Congress, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced, amid heightened tensions with US President Joe Biden over the Israeli leader's handling of the war in Gaza.

“Tonight, I’m happy to announce something else to you: that we will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress,” Johnson said in a speech marking Israel’s independence, hosted by the Israeli Embassy.

“This will be a timely and, I think, a very strong show of support to the Israeli government in their time of greatest need,” he added.

