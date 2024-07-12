Nepal: 65 Feared Missing After Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses In Chitwan

At least 65 people are believed to be missing after a massive landslide swept away two buses in Nepal, pushing the vehicles into a swollen river on Friday, media reports said.
The two buses with around 65 passengers on board went missing in the Trishuli River on Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal.
Confirming the matter to news agency ANI, Chief District Officer (Chitwan), Indradev Yadav said, "As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses."
Search and rescue operations are underway with full swing in the Central Nepal region.
Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda expressed agony over the incident and directed authorities to search and rescue the passengers promptly.
In a post on X, Prachanda said, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of nearly five dozen passengers and the loss of property due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country when a bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers."
Notably, given the inclemen weather in the region, all flights from Kathamandu to Chitwan's Bharatpur have been cancelled.
(With agency inputs)