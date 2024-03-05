Nehru's Foreign Policy Was Anchored In Cosmopolitanism

NAM was discredited and mocked from the start by the US and its camp followers as well as the Soviet leadership. Many in India felt that the country would have gained more by aligning with the US. This included Girija Shankar Bajpai, a former ICS officer who was Nehru’s principal foreign affairs adviser and was appointed after independence as the first secretary general (today’s equivalent of the foreign secretary) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Bajpai, who was from a leading family of Allahabad and an Anglophile, believed that India would be better served if it allied with the US. He was afraid that India was not in a position to fight communism. Though Nehru disagreed with Bajpai’s line, it did not stop him from appointing Bajpai as his principal adviser. The PM believed there was a price to pay to get into the US camp. Pakistan opted for the US by joining the Southeast Asia Treaty Organisation (SEATO) in 1954. Earlier the same year, it had signed the Mutual Defense Assistance Agreement with the US. India was keen to stay out of such defence agreements.